HP Adhesives consolidated net profit declines 25.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 66.10 crore

Net profit of HP Adhesives declined 25.31% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 66.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.66.1060.529.8812.466.988.555.577.414.195.61

