Nirlon standalone net profit rises 161.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nirlon rose 161.39% to Rs 147.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.18% to Rs 165.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 160.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.165.31160.2178.2580.29106.82101.2193.0386.84147.6656.49

