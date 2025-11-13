Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 12.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.41% to Rs 143.02 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals rose 12.80% to Rs 18.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.41% to Rs 143.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 149.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.143.02149.6217.4913.7526.9024.0924.7621.9918.4216.33

