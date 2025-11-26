Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kranti Industries reappoints Sachin Subhash Vora as MD for 5-year term

Kranti Industries reappoints Sachin Subhash Vora as MD for 5-year term

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Kranti Industries said its board has approved the reappointment of Sachin Subhash Vora as managing director (MD) for a fresh term of 5 years, effective 26 November 2025 to 25 November 2030.

The decision, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, was subsequently approved by shareholders through a postal ballot.

Vora, who is also the promoter and chairman of the company, has been on the board since January 2008. He holds a B.E. in Industrial Electronics from the University of Pune and brings over two decades of experience in the automobile components industry. He plays a key role in formulating growth strategies, driving cost-efficient operations and steering the companys market development initiatives.

The company disclosed that Vora is related to two members on the board his mother, Indubala Subhash Vora (non-executive director), and his brother, Sumit Subhash Vora (whole-time director). It also confirmed that he is not debarred from holding the office of director by any SEBI or other regulatory order.

Kranti Industries manufactures precision-machined components. The company caters to critical requirements across the automotive, agriculture, construction and electric vehicle sectors, serving both domestic and global OEMs.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1.30 crore in Q2 FY26, steeply higher than Rs 0.03 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 20.3% year on year to Rs 21.26 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shares of Kranti Industries fell 0.65% to settle at Rs 83 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

