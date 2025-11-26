Barometers snap 3-day losses; Nifty ends tad above 26,200 level

The key equity benchmarks ended with major gains today, breaking a three-day losing streak, supported by rising US Fed rate cut hopes, declining crude oil prices, FII buying, and upbeat global cues. The Nifty settled a tad above the 26,200 level. All the sectoral indices traded in green, with metal, consumer durables, and media shares gaining the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 1,022.50 points or 1.21% to 85,609.51. The Nifty 50 index jumped 320.50 points or 1.24% to 26,205.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rallied 1.32% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index climbed 1.23%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,689 shares rose and 1,407 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 2.24% to 11.97. New Listing: Shares of Excelsoft Technologies were at Rs 126.25 on the BSE, representing a premium of 5.21 % as compared with the issue price of Rs 120. The stock was listed at Rs 135, exhibiting a premium of 12.5% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 142.65 and a low of 125.05. On the BSE, over 98.33 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Metal index rose 2.06% to 10,280.70. The index added 2.21% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 4.22%), JSW Steel (up 3.82%), Steel Authority of India (up 3.19%), Hindustan Copper (up 2.73%), Jindal Stainless (up 2.36%), Vedanta (up 2.19%), NMDC (up 2.16%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 1.98%), Tata Steel (up 1.88%) and Jindal Steel (up 1.88%) jumped. On the other hand, Adani Enterprises (down 0.86%) edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: SMS Pharmaceuticals jumped 17.74% after the companys associate company, VKT Pharma, received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its reformulated ranitidine tablets in 150 mg and 300 mg strengths.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 1.08% after the company signed a licensing agreement for transfer of technology with the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. Zydus Lifesciences added 1.48% after the company entered into an exclusive licensing and commercialization agreement with RK Pharma Inc of the US for a novel sterile injectable oncology supportive care product for the US market. Indraprastha Gas (IGL) rose 2.28% after the company said that it has signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with CEID Consultants & Engineering (CEID) to develop compressed biogas (CBG) & biofuel projects.

The JV will have equity participation of 50:50 between IGL and CEID, with the board of directors initially comprising four directors, two nominated by each partner. Grand Continent Hotels added 4.98% after the company announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to move toward a definitive lease and rental agreement with The Luxuria Group for operating a new hotel property. Airfloa Rail Technology rose 4.28% after it secured an order worth Rs 86.65 lakh from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Lalganj, Raebareli, for the supply of side-wall assemblies & door cut-out assemblies for trainset trailer car coaches. NCC rose 1.41% after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 2,062.71 crore from the Public Works (Health & Education) Department of Assam for the expansion and modernization of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati.

Jyoti jumped 7.50% after the company received a letter of intent from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) for the supply of 11 KV vacuum circuit breaker (VCB) panels (quantity 525 Nos). HCL Technologies advanced 1.11% after the company announced the expansion of its collaboration with SAP to advance physical AI solutions that integrate intelligence into real-world operations across industries. Global Markets: The US Dow Jones index futures were up by 109 points, indicating a positive opening for US stocks today. European shares advanced on Wednesday as Fed rate cut expectations strengthened, with investors also awaiting the UK budget. Asian markets ended higher, tracking Wall Street gains on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut benchmark interest rates in December.

In Australia, the consumer price index rose 3.8% year-on-year in October, the fastest pace since adopting a new headline inflation measure in April, according to the official release. The largest contributor to the elevated inflation was the housing sector, which saw prices rise 5.9%. Data for September retail sales and wholesale inflation landed Tuesday, several weeks delayed by the recent US government shutdown. In the US, the September wholesale inflation rose by 0.3%, keeping the annual level at 2.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Retail sales rose 0.2% in September, but after factoring in the 0.3% increase in prices that month, spending was actually down 0.1%.