GNG Electronics consolidated net profit rises 41.63% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of GNG Electronics rose 41.63% to Rs 32.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.75% to Rs 439.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 352.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.439.92352.6510.589.3238.3426.0536.1223.6132.6623.06

