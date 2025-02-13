KRYSTAL forays into waste water management and effluent treatment

Krystal Integrated Services announced its foray into a fast-growing Waste Water Management and Effluent Treatment (WWM&ET) segment. According to company's growth strategy, the WWM&ET segment is estimated to generate fresh order book of Rs 1,000 crore business in the next 18 months.

The company has executed turnkey projects since 2019 and in the beginning of FY25 started building a core team of 20+ talented members skilled with the Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) process and technologies. The team comprises professionals from various IDCs (Industrial Development Corporations) and private sector and has a combined experience of 200 years in the field.

The company met with significant success when Tindivanam Pharma Park Association (TPPA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, awarded a multi-year contract for effluent treatment of its Central Effluent Treatment Plant for ZLD. The contract is worth Rs. 19.62 crore for the first year and paves the way for high-margin technology-led business operations that will enable the company to move up the value chain within the IFM industry.

With TPPA, the company hopes to cater to similar manufacturing clusters across the length and breadth of the country and provide sustainable waste management solutions, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship and innovative service offerings.

