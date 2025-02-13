Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ugro Capital raises Rs 260 cr through NCDs issuance to FMO

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
UGRO Capital today announced its latest strategic financing collaboration with FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank. The company has successfully raised Rs 260 crore through Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), with the proceeds earmarked to drive initiatives in women empowerment, address territorial inequalities, and foster youth empowerment. The INR-denominated NCD issuance was fully subscribed by FMO, reflecting the bank's commitment to fostering inclusive and sustainable prosperity by supporting entrepreneurs.

Following the successful December 2023 transaction, where a USD 30 million (Rs 249 crore) unlisted NCD issuance supported largely green financing, this repeat engagement with FMO further cements UGRO Capital's reputation as a trusted partner in impact financing. Over the past six years, UGRO Capital has extended credit to over 100,000 small businesses, significantly boosting business turnover and expanding employment across India's MSME landscape.

The new issuance is part of UGRO Capital's broader strategy to diversify its borrowing profile and reduce reliance on the Indian banking system, in line with regulatory guidance. The company has already received endorsement for its Impact Financing program through both equity and debt capital, having raised approximately Rs 150 crore from Development Financial Institutions and Impact Funds in India and globally, including IFU (Denmark Govt Sovereign Fund), Asian Development Bank ( ADB), ResponsAbility, Calvert Impact Capital, Enabling Qapital, GMO, Water Equity, Microvest, IREDA etc . This diversified funding approach not only strengthens the company's balance sheet but also enables it to generate tangible socio economic impact.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

