Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit declines 0.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.67% to Rs 203.20 crore

Net profit of Winsome Textile Industries declined 0.29% to Rs 6.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.67% to Rs 203.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 201.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.203.20201.8513.1113.6414.7414.929.169.336.866.88

