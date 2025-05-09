Titan Company jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 13% YoY to Rs 871 cr

Titan Company added 3.16% to Rs 3,469.75 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 12.97% to Rs 871 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 771 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 23.76% year on year to Rs 13,897 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 1,218 crore in Q4 FY25, up 22.91% YoY.

EBIT jumped 23.4% to Rs 1,470 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,192 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBIT margin stood at 10.5% in Q4 FY25 as against 10.4% in Q4 FY24.

On segment front, revenue from Jewellery business (Tanishq, Mia & Zoya) total income grew 25% YoY to Rs 11,232 crore. The domestic India business grew 23% to Rs 10,845 crore during the same period driven by a strong 30% growth in gold jewellery and coins (together) and 12% growth in studded jewellery.

Solitaires likewise witnessed a good rebound on the back of good buyer growth, albeit on the lower carat weights.

Tanishq expanded its international network to the new markets of Sharjah in UAE and Atlanta & Santa Clara in USA. The Jewellery international footprint (including Singapore) now stands at 23 stores comprising of 21 Tanishq stores and 2 Mia stores. In the domestic market, of the 16 new store additions (net) during the quarter, 4 stores were added in Tanishq and 12 stores were added in Mia respectively.

Watches & wearables business recorded a total Income of Rs 126 crore, up 20% over Q4 FY24. The domestic India business grew 18% to Rs 1,087 crore during the same period driven by a healthy 18% growth in analog watches. The premium brands of Titan, Xylys, Raga and international brands (via Helios channel) continued to do well growing in double-digits during the quarter and clocking higher average price realizations than Q4FY24.

Fastrack brand topped the growth charts clocking 44% growth followed by Sonata recording 25% growth (over their respective Q4 FY24 numbers).

During the quarter, in India, 20 new stores (net) were added in Titan World, 10 stores in Helios and 11 stores in Fastrack.

Eyecare division recorded a total income growth of 16% to Rs 192 crore in Q4 FY25. International brands registered a strong growth of 47% YoY. Within product categories, sunglasses sales outpaced others growing by 52% in the same period.

During the quarter, Titan Eye+ opened two new stores in the UAE region, one each in Sharjah and Dubai. The Division closed 11 stores (net) in India during the quarter.

The Emerging Businesses comprising of Indian Dress Wear (Taneira), Fragrances, Fashion Accessories (F&FA) recorded a total income of Rs 102 crore for Q4FY25 growing 5% over Q4FY24. The F&FA business grew 20% YoY. Within F&FA, Fragrances grew by 26% and Womens Bags clocked 10% growth respectively over Q4FY24. The Businesses together recorded a loss of Rs 137 crore for Q4FY25. Taneiras sales were lower by 4% in this same period.

During the quarter, SKINN piloted its first experiential store in Seawoods, Mumbai. IRTH opened 4 new stores while Taneria closed 1 store (net) during Q4 FY25.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 4.55% to Rs 3,337 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 3,496 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 22.23% to Rs 57,143 crore in FY25 as against Rs 46,751 crore posted in previous fiscal.

C K Venkataraman, managing director of the company, said, While FY25 was marked by multiple external events that had varying impacts on the businesses in general, Titans businesses clocked yet another year of strong 22% revenue growth resulting in the company crossing the impressive milestone of Rs 50,000+ crore of revenues for the full year.

Our Analog Watch business continued its strong growth trajectory by product innovation led premiumization whilst moving in sync with the rising aspirations of the Indian consumer. The EyeCare business has returned to the double-digit growth trajectory in Q3 and Q4 of FY25 and is poised for even better growth in FY26. Within Emerging businesses, Fragrances has performed well for FY25 signifying growing acceptance of SKINN brand. Our International Business expansions are progressing well in North America and GCC regions.

As we look forward to FY26, all businesses of Titan Company are focusing on market share expansion in their respective categories and catering to the changing needs of our consumers."

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of Rs 1 each, which shall be paid on or after the seventh day from the conclusion of the 41st annual general meeting (AGM), subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Titan Company is a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). The company diversified into Jewellery (Tanishq) and subsequently into EyeCare segment.

