Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aarvee Denims & Exports standalone net profit rises 12.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Aarvee Denims & Exports standalone net profit rises 12.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs -0.55 crore

Net profit of Aarvee Denims & Exports rose 12.84% to Rs 25.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales-0.5513.53 PL OPM %200.00-80.86 -PBDT4.2928.83 -85 PBT3.2927.72 -88 NP25.4822.58 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cropster Agro standalone net profit rises 37.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit rises 274.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 13.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 86.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Jaiprakash Associates reports consolidated net profit of Rs 240.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story