Aarvee Denims & Exports standalone net profit rises 12.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.55 crore

Net profit of Aarvee Denims & Exports rose 12.84% to Rs 25.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.-0.5513.53200.00-80.864.2928.833.2927.7225.4822.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News