Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit rises 48.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.07% to Rs 113.54 crore

Net profit of Lahoti Overseas rose 48.54% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.07% to Rs 113.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 115.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.113.54115.943.312.264.524.383.933.784.593.09

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp