Lahoti Overseas consolidated net profit rises 48.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales decline 2.07% to Rs 113.54 crore

Net profit of Lahoti Overseas rose 48.54% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.07% to Rs 113.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 115.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales113.54115.94 -2 OPM %3.312.26 -PBDT4.524.38 3 PBT3.933.78 4 NP4.593.09 49

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

