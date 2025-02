Landmark Cars consolidated net profit declines 37.72% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.58% to Rs 1195.03 crore

Net profit of Landmark Cars declined 37.72% to Rs 11.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.58% to Rs 1195.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 959.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1195.03959.255.566.8050.0452.2816.0126.0611.3618.24

