Larsen & Toubro wins Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road project

The Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of L&T has won a significant order for Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.
This order pertains to Phase-2 of the Greenfield Radial Road, wherein a 22.3 km 3+3 lane access-controlled radial road is being constructed in the Ranga Reddy district.
L&T's scope involves construction of a 3.6 km long viaduct, minor bridges, underpasses and culverts. Construction of service roads on both sides, extensive retention structures, storm water drainage system, footpaths, cycle track and landscaping works is also in L&T's scope.
This is the first of several planned radial roads linking Hyderabad's outer ring road to the upcoming regional ring road. It will improve regional connectivity and support growth, providing better access to IT hubs, Electronic City, the Young India Skills University and the Bharat Future City.
