Larsen & Toubro wins Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road project

The Transportation Infrastructure business vertical of L&T has won a significant order for Hyderabad Greenfield Radial Road. According to the company's project classification, the order is valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.

This order pertains to Phase-2 of the Greenfield Radial Road, wherein a 22.3 km 3+3 lane access-controlled radial road is being constructed in the Ranga Reddy district.

L&T's scope involves construction of a 3.6 km long viaduct, minor bridges, underpasses and culverts. Construction of service roads on both sides, extensive retention structures, storm water drainage system, footpaths, cycle track and landscaping works is also in L&T's scope.