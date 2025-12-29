Muthoot Microfin overall AUM surpasses Rs 13,000 cr

Individual loan portfolio exceeds Rs 1,000 cr

Muthoot Microfin today announced a significant business milestone, with its Individual Loan portfolio AUM crossing Rs. 1000 crore, while the Company's overall AUM has surpassed Rs. 13,000 crore.

The milestone reflects Muthoot Microfin's steady progress in strengthening its diversified lending portfolio, while microfinance continues to remains foundation of the Company's business. The growth in the Individual Loan portfolio has been supported by disciplined underwriting, focused execution at the ground level, and a sustained emphasis on portfolio quality, complementing its core microfinance operations.

Muthoot Microfin continues to demonstrate stable operating performance, supported by improving disbursement momentum, strong customer engagement, and consistent collection efficiency. As on 30th September 2025, the Company had 3.36 million active customers served through a network of 1,718 branches spread across 21 states and Union Territories and 392 districts, with a strong focus on rural and semi-urban markets.