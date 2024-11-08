Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 17.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.22% to Rs 208.95 croreNet profit of Latent View Analytics rose 17.22% to Rs 39.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.22% to Rs 208.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 155.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales208.95155.68 34 OPM %21.6719.78 -PBDT67.0946.99 43 PBT58.2744.65 31 NP39.8934.03 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News