Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 17.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.22% to Rs 208.95 crore

Net profit of Latent View Analytics rose 17.22% to Rs 39.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.22% to Rs 208.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 155.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.208.95155.6821.6719.7867.0946.9958.2744.6539.8934.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News