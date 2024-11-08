Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vimta Labs consolidated net profit rises 140.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Sales rise 29.30% to Rs 84.74 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs rose 140.92% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.30% to Rs 84.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales84.7465.54 29 OPM %35.3026.56 -PBDT30.1818.84 60 PBT21.8910.19 115 NP15.256.33 141

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

