Vimta Labs consolidated net profit rises 140.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.30% to Rs 84.74 croreNet profit of Vimta Labs rose 140.92% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.30% to Rs 84.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales84.7465.54 29 OPM %35.3026.56 -PBDT30.1818.84 60 PBT21.8910.19 115 NP15.256.33 141
