Vimta Labs consolidated net profit rises 140.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.30% to Rs 84.74 crore

Net profit of Vimta Labs rose 140.92% to Rs 15.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.30% to Rs 84.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.84.7465.5435.3026.5630.1818.8421.8910.1915.256.33

