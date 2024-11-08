Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit declines 88.66% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.98% to Rs 700.82 crore

Net profit of Info Edge (India) declined 88.66% to Rs 23.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 205.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.98% to Rs 700.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 625.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.700.82625.8521.9820.83362.18288.30335.30262.3523.26205.13

