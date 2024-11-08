Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.75 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.72% to Rs 685.55 crore

Net Loss of Sutlej Textiles and Industries reported to Rs 18.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 49.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.72% to Rs 685.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 734.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.685.55734.901.73-4.680.15-46.85-27.69-75.62-18.75-49.44

