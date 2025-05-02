Latent View Analytics consolidated net profit rises 18.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.27% to Rs 232.18 crore

Net profit of Latent View Analytics rose 18.21% to Rs 53.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.27% to Rs 232.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 171.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.80% to Rs 174.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 158.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.33% to Rs 847.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 640.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

