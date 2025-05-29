Prozone Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 32.81 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.42% to Rs 52.83 crore

Net Loss of Prozone Realty reported to Rs 32.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.42% to Rs 52.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 37.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.13% to Rs 178.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

