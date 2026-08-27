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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laurus Labs Ltd soars 1.23%

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 1910.3, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 121.61% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% drop in NIFTY and a 22.73% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1910.3, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24176.5. The Sensex is at 77308.83, down 0.21%. Laurus Labs Ltd has risen around 8.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26626.3, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1887.7, up 0.37% on the day. Laurus Labs Ltd is up 121.61% in last one year as compared to a 1.32% drop in NIFTY and a 22.73% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 116.9 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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