Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit rises 76.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 76.53% to Rs 62.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 35.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.40% to Rs 355.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 290.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.355.18290.1851.8648.67134.5888.8899.5155.5462.4935.40

