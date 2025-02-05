Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.27% to Rs 1268.32 croreNet profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries declined 64.98% to Rs 48.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 137.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.27% to Rs 1268.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1311.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1268.321311.18 -3 OPM %6.0814.71 -PBDT90.58208.25 -57 PBT57.56182.09 -68 NP48.12137.40 -65
