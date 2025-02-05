Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit declines 64.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.27% to Rs 1268.32 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries declined 64.98% to Rs 48.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 137.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.27% to Rs 1268.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1311.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1268.321311.186.0814.7190.58208.2557.56182.0948.12137.40

