Lemon Tree Hotels launches 6th property in Tamil Nadu

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Resort, Erode, Tamil Nadu.

This managed hotel is the group's sixth property in Tamil Nadu. The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Lemon Tree Resort, Erode, Tamil Nadu, will feature 64 well-appointed rooms, Citrus Caf multi-cuisine restaurant, and a conference facility to meet the requirements of discerning guests.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.