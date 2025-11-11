Surya Roshni consolidated net profit rises 117.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 1845.16 crore

Net profit of Surya Roshni rose 117.18% to Rs 74.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 1845.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1528.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1845.161528.896.414.99131.7076.8699.6245.9674.1934.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News