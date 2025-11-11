Bosch consolidated net profit rises 3.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.11% to Rs 4794.80 crore

Net profit of Bosch rose 3.32% to Rs 554.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 536.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 4794.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4394.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4794.804394.3012.8712.76822.70767.20730.20677.20554.50536.70

