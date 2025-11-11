Citadel Realty & Developers consolidated net profit rises 48.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 48.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.990.8992.9386.520.530.350.530.350.370.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News