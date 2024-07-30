Sales rise 22.98% to Rs 2417.24 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 38.22% to Rs 557.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 403.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.98% to Rs 2417.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1965.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2417.241965.5229.7327.26722.60547.23703.87539.66557.40403.26

