Lloyds Metals &amp; Energy consolidated net profit rises 38.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 22.98% to Rs 2417.24 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 38.22% to Rs 557.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 403.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.98% to Rs 2417.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1965.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2417.241965.52 23 OPM %29.7327.26 -PBDT722.60547.23 32 PBT703.87539.66 30 NP557.40403.26 38

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

