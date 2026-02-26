Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 1.38%, up for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 185.41, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.44% in last one year as compared to a 12.93% jump in NIFTY and a 18.44% jump in the Nifty Private Bank.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 185.41, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25459.95. The Sensex is at 82146.86, down 0.16%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has gained around 24.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28980.95, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 151.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 97.34 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 186.22, up 1.17% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is up 35.44% in last one year as compared to a 12.93% jump in NIFTY and a 18.44% jump in the Nifty Private Bank index.