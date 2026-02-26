Bank of Maharashtra soars 0.5%, gains for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 74.45, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.69% in last one year as compared to a 12.93% jump in NIFTY and a 67.78% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 74.45, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25459.95. The Sensex is at 82146.86, down 0.16%. Bank of Maharashtra has gained around 14.5% in last one month.