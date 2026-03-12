Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rises for third straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1210.2, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.88% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% jump in NIFTY and a 33.94% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1210.2, up 2.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has gained around 1.66% in last one month.