Titan Company announces change in senior management

Titan Company announced the following change in senior management personnel position:

- Arun Narayan, currently leading the Company's Tanishq India business responsible for Retail, Marketing and Merchandising, will succeed Ajoy Chawla as the CEO of the Jewellery Division with effect from 1 January 2026; and

- Kuruvilla Markose, currently the CEO of the Company's International Business Division, will succeed Suparna Mitra as the CEO of the Watches Division with effect from 13 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News