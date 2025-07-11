Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titan Company announces change in senior management

Titan Company announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Titan Company announced the following change in senior management personnel position:

- Arun Narayan, currently leading the Company's Tanishq India business responsible for Retail, Marketing and Merchandising, will succeed Ajoy Chawla as the CEO of the Jewellery Division with effect from 1 January 2026; and

- Kuruvilla Markose, currently the CEO of the Company's International Business Division, will succeed Suparna Mitra as the CEO of the Watches Division with effect from 13 August 2025.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

