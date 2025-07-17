LMW consolidated net profit rises 4.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.15% to Rs 694.14 crore

Net profit of LMW rose 4.08% to Rs 11.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.15% to Rs 694.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 672.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.694.14672.961.981.9750.3542.6620.8216.2511.4711.02

