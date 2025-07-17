South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.08% to Rs 2362.44 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 9.62% to Rs 322.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 293.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.08% to Rs 2362.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2314.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2362.442314.4156.7861.42433.24394.50433.24394.50322.17293.90

