Jupiter Infomedia consolidated net profit declines 46.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.37% to Rs 1.63 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Infomedia declined 46.37% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 29.37% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.631.26-4.2917.462.524.142.434.051.332.48

