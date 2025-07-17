Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 4.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.89% to Rs 320.66 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 4.52% to Rs 49.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 320.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 314.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.320.66314.7214.0315.1573.1769.2364.1161.4949.7247.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News