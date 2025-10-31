LS Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd, Fineotex Chemical Ltd, Lancor Holdings Ltd and Robust Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 October 2025.

LS Industries Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 40.56 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 53224 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21870 shares in the past one month.

Eurotex Industries and Exports Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 23.44. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34152 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4663 shares in the past one month. Fineotex Chemical Ltd soared 19.82% to Rs 29.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31051 shares in the past one month. Lancor Holdings Ltd advanced 15.10% to Rs 26.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 77679 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5870 shares in the past one month.