Utique Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 88666.67% to Rs 26.63 crore

Net loss of Utique Enterprises reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 88666.67% to Rs 26.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 68.97% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.84% to Rs 101.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

26.630.03101.8367.961.28-1766.67-0.40-1.690.540.103.291.380.470.033.021.14-0.8900.490.29

