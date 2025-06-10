Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 5392, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.96% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.21% spurt in the Nifty IT.

LTIMindtree Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5392, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. LTIMindtree Ltd has risen around 9.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37669.2, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5393.5, up 2.08% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd is up 9.96% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.21% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 35.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

