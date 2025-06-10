Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 2.75%, gains for fifth straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1622.5, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.23% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% jump in NIFTY and a 11.21% jump in the Nifty IT.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37669.2, up 1.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.6 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1624.5, up 2.62% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 20.23% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% jump in NIFTY and a 11.21% jump in the Nifty IT index.