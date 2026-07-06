LTM launches BlueVerse RightLogic - a cybersecurity assessment and risk assurance framework

To help enterprises identify and remediate cyber exposure

LTM has launched BlueVerse RightLogic, a cybersecurity assessment and risk assurance framework designed to help enterprises identify, assess and remediate cyber exposure as they accelerate AI adoption.

AI is now capable of autonomously identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities, while exposure across infrastructure, applications and supply chains continue to expand. This has elevated cyber risk from a technology concern to a board level priority, with enterprises struggling to maintain visibility and respond at the speed of emerging threats.

BlueVerse RightLogic addresses this gap by providing a unified, business-aligned view of enterprise exposure and enabling a shift from fragmented, point-in-time assessments to continuous, evidence-led risk management. The framework combines an end-to-end AI and cyber exposure assessment engine with a structured execution model that spans from assessment to remediation.