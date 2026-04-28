To help enterprise Agentic AI adoption
LTM announced the launch of its BlueVerse Studio in Bengaluru, a hub designed to accelerate Enterprise Agentic AI adoption for clients and deliver measurable business outcomes. LTM continues to launch more studios globally to drive AI innovation and also has studios in London and Mumbai.
As part of the companys ongoing investment in bringing innovation closer to clients, the BlueVerse Studio was created to help clients scale AI solutions from experiments to practical applications while ensuring trust and control. It unites LTMs strongest AI capabilities, including BlueVerse CraftStudio, physical AI showcases, and industry-centric AI offerings, within one ecosystem along with: h
The BlueVerse Studio helps organisations run separate agentic AI pilots with clear plans for scaling, governance, and ROI. It provides a framework with rapid prototyping, reusable components, and Responsible AI controls. It provides ready-to-use workflows that demonstrate end-to-end transformation and multi-agent collaboration using client data and KPIs. LTM brings together the very best of human insights and intelligent systems. As a holistic ecosystem, BlueVerse Studio offers clients a tangible and experiential view of AI in action.
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