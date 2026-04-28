To help enterprise Agentic AI adoption

LTM announced the launch of its BlueVerse Studio in Bengaluru, a hub designed to accelerate Enterprise Agentic AI adoption for clients and deliver measurable business outcomes. LTM continues to launch more studios globally to drive AI innovation and also has studios in London and Mumbai.

As part of the companys ongoing investment in bringing innovation closer to clients, the BlueVerse Studio was created to help clients scale AI solutions from experiments to practical applications while ensuring trust and control. It unites LTMs strongest AI capabilities, including BlueVerse CraftStudio, physical AI showcases, and industry-centric AI offerings, within one ecosystem along with: h