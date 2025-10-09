Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index off two-month high, safe haven demand seen reducing

Dollar index off two-month high, safe haven demand seen reducing

Oct 09 2025
The US dollar index trades at 98.60, almost unchanged on the day and off two-month top. Lack of major economic cues is capping upside for the dollar. The dollar index also eased as some of the risk related safe haven demand waned after US President Donald Trump says Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of his Gaza peace deal.

Oct 09 2025

