Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services jumped 3.35% to Rs 287 after the company has entered into an agreement with Riya Travel & Tours (India) to offer integrated travel & expense management solutions to corporate clients.

The company and Riya Travel & Tours will leverage its existing & new corporate base to sell integrated travel & expense management solutions to corporate clients.

The said order will be executed in 3 years.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The company's standalone net profit stood at Rs 15.22 crore during the quarter, steeply higher than Rs 1.49 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 35.12% year on year to Rs 199.51 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

