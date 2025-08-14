Madhav Marbles and Granites reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.25% to Rs 8.03 crore

Net Loss of Madhav Marbles and Granites reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.25% to Rs 8.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.8.0310.60-0.254.810.400.85-0.320.08-0.18-0.03

