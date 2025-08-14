Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit rises 32.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit rises 32.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales rise 27.10% to Rs 70.87 crore

Net profit of Genesys International Corporation rose 32.34% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.10% to Rs 70.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales70.8755.76 27 OPM %41.6336.60 -PBDT27.5920.58 34 PBT12.168.78 38 NP7.125.38 32

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

