Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit rises 32.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.10% to Rs 70.87 crore

Net profit of Genesys International Corporation rose 32.34% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.10% to Rs 70.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.70.8755.7641.6336.6027.5920.5812.168.787.125.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News