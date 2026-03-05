Magellanic Cloud arm bags Rs 6 cr railway surveillance order

Magellanic Cloud announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) valued at Rs 6.16 crore from the South East Central Railway, Nagpur Division.

According to a regulatory filing, the order pertains to the provision of a Video Surveillance System (VSS) to monitor 66 manned non-interlocked level crossing gates. Of these, 61 gates are located in Nagpur Division, four in Raipur Division and one in Bilaspur Division.

The scope of work includes supply, installation, testing, commissioning and Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract (CAMC) of the surveillance systems in line with RDSO specifications. The total contract value stands at Rs 6,16,55,609.34 and is scheduled to be executed within 12 months from the date of the LoA.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It added that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions as per applicable regulatory norms. With this order, the companys cumulative deployment value for railway level crossing surveillance projects has risen to approximately Rs 12.17 crore across multiple level crossing gates. The total railway order book now stands at around Rs 183 crore, offering revenue visibility for the coming quarters. The project aims to enhance safety at level crossing gates through real-time monitoring, centralized visibility, AI-based analytics and secure data management, thereby improving operational safety and surveillance efficiency across the division.