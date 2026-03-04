Ramky Infrastructure inks agreement with Maharashtra Industrial Township

For EPC contract worth Rs 1,401 cr for infrastructure works within Dighi Port Industrial Area (DPIA) Phase 1

Ramky Infrastructure has entered into an agreement with Maharashtra Industrial Township (MITL) for EPC-based infrastructure works within Dighi Port Industrial Area (DPIA) Phase 1 under the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). The total contract value is Rs 1,401.84 crore, inclusive of GST and Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Revenues. The project has to be completed within 930 days from appointed date and the O&M period of 4 years from COD date, which is extendable upon mutual discussion.

Maharashtra Industrial Township (MITL) is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed with the equity participation of the Government of India and the Maharashtra State Government for developing Parcel B of the Dighi Port Industrial Area (DPIA) in Raigad District, Maharashtra. The scope of work covers end-to-end delivery from design and engineering through construction, testing, commissioning, and performance-based operations. The infrastructure package includes key industrial-area networks, such as roads and allied structures, stormwater systems, water treatment and distribution, sewerage systems, recycled water distribution, power distribution, and utility ducts for ICT, among other associated works. The project is part of DPIA development in Raigad district, Maharashtra.