To integrate Wirepas Certified platform into its smart electricity meters

Salzer Electronics has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Wirepas, a gobal leader in wireless mesh integration headquatered in Finland. The partnership will integrate the Wirepas Certified platform into its smart electricity meters, delivering next-generation metering solutions that help utilities operate more efficiently and intelligently. This adoption highlights Salzer's commitment to innovation, interoperability and building resilient energy infrastructure across India.

The Wirepas Certified platform allows Salzer meters to form a self-optimizing, collaborative network, automatically adjusting to ensure uninterrupted data flow across urban, rural and mixed infrastructure environments. Utilities benefit from reliable performance without the need for extensive additional infrastructure, enabling smarter energy management at every scale.